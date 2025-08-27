Yami Holidays In The Clouds

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam is enjoying a scenic vacay in Leh and Ladakh with husband Aditya Dhar and parents Anjali and Mukesh Gautam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

'Visited the beautiful & one of the oldest monasteries- Thiksey Monastery!' Yami updates us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

'The experience of listening to the chants & prayers shall forever echo in my heart,' writes Yami.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Taking in the view.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami says a prayer with a monk.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Twinning with ma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

'The feeling of sipping Chai while nestled in the lap of mighty mountainous terrain of Leh, photo by my papa dear, while he holds his cup of Chai,' Yami writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami celebrated Independence Day in Leh with husband Aditya Dhar and writes, 'Best Independence Day Celebration... Ever! Jai Hind! Hall Of Fame, Leh.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff