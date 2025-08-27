Yami Holidays In The Clouds

Yami Gautam is enjoying a scenic vacay in Leh and Ladakh with husband Aditya Dhar and parents Anjali and Mukesh Gautam.
'Visited the beautiful & one of the oldest monasteries- Thiksey Monastery!' Yami updates us.
'The experience of listening to the chants & prayers shall forever echo in my heart,' writes Yami.
Taking in the view.
Yami says a prayer with a monk.
Twinning with ma.
'The feeling of sipping Chai while nestled in the lap of mighty mountainous terrain of Leh, photo by my papa dear, while he holds his cup of Chai,' Yami writes.
Yami celebrated Independence Day in Leh with husband Aditya Dhar and writes, 'Best Independence Day Celebration... Ever! Jai Hind! Hall Of Fame, Leh.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff