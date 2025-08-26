Shreya Sings, Janhvi-Sid Dance!

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor at the Param Sundari music launch in Mumbai, August 25, 2025. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsaran/Rediff

Do you know what they say about food? It's the real love language!

On Monday, at the music launch event of Param Sundari, one got a taste of the same.

The menu features fluffy Idlis tossed up in podi along with piping hot Dosas, chutneys, Payasam...

On the other side, there is Chole Kulche, Tikkis, Malai Kulfi...

This cross-cultural fare is in sync with Param Sundari's theme, which revolves around two individuals from different cultural backgrounds.

Janhvi Kapoor is Thekkapetta Sundari Damodaran Pillai, half-Tamilian, half-Malayali.

Sidharth Malhotra is Punjabi munda Param Sachdev.

The evening isn't just about food and flavours, but also melodies.

Because what's better than music to celebrate love?

"We can't even imagine a Hindi film without a love song," Sidharth says during the event.

"Ever since I started watching films, I remember so many songs that made me want to fall in love. Whether it's an action film, a thriller, or any other genre, romance has always been an integral part of Hindi cinema."

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor at the Param Sundari music launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsaran/Rediff

Sidharth, who returns to rom-com six years after Jabariya Jodi, picks Pardesiya as his favourite song from the Param Sundari album.

Sung by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha, the song has become the love anthem of the season.

"Love truly exists in Sonu sir's voice," Sid says about the song.

When Sonu starts singing Pardesiya, Sid and Janhvi recreate the song on stage.

Producer Dinesh Vijan heaps praise on Composers Sachin-Jigar, whose track record at Maddock includes titles like Stree 2, Bhediya, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

"When Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2) released, we thought we should do a song that has not been done before. We wanted to a vintage love song. Music is something what feelings sound like, you don't have to over-analyse it. We sat one evening and Pardesiya was created," says Dinoo Vijan.

WATCH: What Sidharth Malhotra learnt from Shah Rukh Khan.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Composer Jigar Saraiya then introduces Shreya Ghoshal and they sing Bheegi Saree together, a sensuous rain song.

Sidharth and Janhvi join them on stage and have the audience hooting for them.

WATCH: Shreya Ghoshal sings Bheegi Saree.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

After the performance, Janhvi has a fangirl moment with Shreya.

"The song of my first film Dhadak was sung by Shreya ma'am. It was so special to me and since then, I haven't had the pleasure to lip-sync to her voice. We finally did it in Bheegi Saree," says Janhvi.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor at the Param Sundari music launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsaran/Rediff

WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor shares her 'pinch me' moment.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

We get a glimpse of Aditya Rikhari's soulful track Sunn Mere Yaar Ve and Vishal Mishra's love anthem Chand Kagaz Ka.

The evening concludes with a high-energy dance number Danger, sung by Vishal Dadlani.

IMAGE: Team Param Sundari at the music launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsaran/Rediff

Dinoo Vijan reveals that Danger was originally meant for the Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna upcoming vampire comedy Thama, but Sidharth 'stole' the song.

"He (Sidharth) called Amar Kaushik (co-producer) and said Param Sundari needs the song. But a title like 'Danger' doesn't suit Param Sundari..." Dinoo says.

Sidharth interrupts him, saying, "Hamarai Sundari kya kam danger lagti hain iss gaane mein?"

Sidharth's compliment leaves Janhvi blushing.

Param Sundari releases this Friday, August 29.