Will Tiger Star In Rohit Shetty's Next Cop Film?

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff in Singham Again.

Rohit Shetty is so pleased with Tiger Shroff's Lakshman act in Singham Again that the director is reportedly building an entire film around his character.

"I am privileged to be in the new edition and really enjoying all the love and appreciation coming my way," Tiger tells Subhash K Jha.

"I think there might be one (film based on my character), but I don't know when (it will happen). It all depends on Rohit sir's lineup and when he feels it's the right time to start work on that. It's an honour to be a part of the cop universe.

"Rohit sir give me an opportunity to make an impact amongst so many huge stars. I look up to Ajay (Devgn) sir and his aura and work ethic. I'm a fan of his, so I think that admiration for him came naturally."

Tiger's action sequences are among the highlights in Singham Again.

"The action scenes that we had shot, especially the one at the ashram and my introduction action, I haven't gotten such a good response for my other action sequences for quite a while now. I'm very grateful to the way Rohit sir has designed and shot that sequence.

"I saw it with the audiences and couldn't hear the background score because they were cheering so loudly," Tiger says of his ACP Satya cop act.

Tiger has no regrets about not sharing screen space with his father Jackie Shroff in the film.

"No regrets because I've gotten the chance to work with dad a couple times in the past and recently, we did a commercial together. I'm happy that Dad was a part of the film and he looked phenomenal.

"I'm very happy that the audience has given the Singham franchise so much love for the past, you know, 10 odd years."