Will This Couple Recreate Saiyaara Magic?

IMAGE: Vyom and Saachi Bindra at the Mannu Kya Karegga launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

The growing list of Bollywood's new-gen actors gets fresh faces in Vyom and Saachi Bindra, who will make their big screen debut in the musical romance, Mannu Kya Karegga.

At the launch event on Monday, August 25, 2025, Saachi admits she is a "little nervous", but seeing herself on screen is making her "very happy".

On the other hand, Vyom says he hasn't slept for "three nights" in anticipation of the big day.

The newbies are joined by Producer Sharad Mehra and Director Ssanjay Tripaathy who previously helmed the Anjini Dhawan-starrer Binny And Family.

Mehra reveals that Saachi was picked from many other actors who auditioned for the female lead.

Among the short-listed options was Saiyaara's Aneet Padda, who gained nationwide fame following the Mohit Suri film's blockbuster success.

"We auditioned many girls for Jiya's role. Saiyaara star Aneet was one of the strong choices," Mehra says.

"When we saw Saachi, it felt like she was Jiya. That feeling made our decision easy."

WATCH: Saachi Bindra talks about her acting debut

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Saachi Bindra at the Mannu Kya Karegga launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Speaking about Vyom, Mehra says the young actor felt like a "natural fit" to play the title role.

"For Manu, we wanted an actor who truly looked like the character. When I saw Vyom for the first time, I felt he completely suited Manu. It felt like his audition happened in real life, not just on camera," Mehra adds.

IMAGE: Saachi Bindra and Vyom at the Mannu Kya Karegga launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

As a musical romance, Mannu Kya Karegga has some youthful songs composed by Lalit Pandit of the popular Jatin-Lalit duo. The songs are crooned by Shaan, Udit Narayan and Akriti Kakar.

WATCH: Shaan and Akriti Kakar sing a duet from Mannu Kya Karegga

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Lalit Pandit says it is a good time for Bollywood musicals and hopes Mannu Kya Karegga will recreate the same magic as Saiyaara.

"We wished we'd have come first, but Saiyaara pahele aa gayi. The music is good, and if audiences like the film, it will reach what it has aimed for."

WATCH: Udit Narayan sings a song from Mannu Kya Karegga

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Team Mannu Kya Karegga at the launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Mannu Kya Karegga arrives in cinemas on September 12.