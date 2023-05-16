Why's Shah Rukh Thanking Gauri?

'Because she believes a satisfying day is a happy day. So thank you Gauri for giving this success mantra to the family.'

IMAGE: Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan at the launch of Gauri's book, My Life In Design. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday, May 15, 2023, launched wife Gauri Khan's coffee table book My Life In Design.

During a media interaction, King Khan spoke about his relationship with Gauri and how it was more than just a husband's duty for him to be there.

"Gauri and I have known each for years -- she was 14, I was 18. We have known each other for years and sometimes when you know each other for years, a sense of appreciation for each other's work starts diminishing because you take each other for granted.

"I have been doing what I do for a long time and Gauri has played her part in the best way possible. We've raised three beautiful children. She has been a wife of a movie star who became extremely popular because of the grace of god and people."

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"There is a mediocre sense of creativity in our whole family including our ten-year-old (AbRam). I think 23 to 24 years of our married life, we were so busy settling down in Mumbai and the overwhelming response we got from the profession that I am in just to deal with it and to lead a normal life and bring up children that she never realised that there was an aspect of her's which needed some kind of life. This book I think stands for all of that," he breathakingly articulate SRK explained.

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan speak about Gauri. Video: ANI Video

The book features some exclusive images of their Mumbai residence, Mannat.

"This book is for all the people who miss out on the dream of life to be creative. You can start at any age. At 40, she started doing this.

"She started a small 10 feet by 20 feet shop. She worked it out all on her own and has continued to do it all by herself," Shah Rukh added.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"She is the busiest in our whole house and when I ask her why she works so much, she says it satisfies her. The material end of it all is not important.

"We all have to have dinner together and at those dinners we discuss, how was your day at work and at the end of the dinner, the discussion is that it was a satisfying day.

"Because she believes a satisfying day is a happy day. So thank you Gauri for giving this success mantra to the family."