Meet Shah Rukh's Gorgeous Family

Samantha meets Varun in England... Trisha gives her heart... Salman has a request...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Gauri Khan promotes her coffee-table book My Life In Design, sharing a picture perfect moment from her home.

The men -- husband Shah Rukh Khan, and sons Aryan and AbRam -- twin in leather jackets, white tee and jeans while Gauri and daughter Suhana pick different versions of monochrome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

With Shaakuntalam behind her,Samantha moves on to her spy thriller Web series Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The actors meet up up with Director duo Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Writer Sita Menon in England.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Who's keeping Disha Patani busy on the phone?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan gives her heart to fans in Coimbatore, as she promotes Ponniyin Selvan 2, which releases on April 28.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan appeals to his fans to book tickets for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 'Thr is nothing better than work so chill mat karo. Kaam karo, 4 days to kkbkkj, mehnat nai karogay toh family ko family film kaise dikhaogay. Advance khul gaya khareed ke band kardo.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur shares a beautiful picture from Goa and writes, 'Leave nothing but footprints, Take nothing but pictures, Kill nothing but time.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor chills with a cuppa of coffee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divanyka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi feels 'undeniable, irresistible love' in this traditional outfit.