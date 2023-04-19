Meet Shah Rukh's Gorgeous Family

Samantha meets Varun in England... Trisha gives her heart... Salman has a request...
Gauri Khan promotes her coffee-table book My Life In Design, sharing a picture perfect moment from her home.
The men -- husband Shah Rukh Khan, and sons Aryan and AbRam -- twin in leather jackets, white tee and jeans while Gauri and daughter Suhana pick different versions of monochrome.
With Shaakuntalam behind her,Samantha moves on to her spy thriller Web series Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The actors meet up up with Director duo Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Writer Sita Menon in England.
Who's keeping Disha Patani busy on the phone?
Trisha Krishnan gives her heart to fans in Coimbatore, as she promotes Ponniyin Selvan 2, which releases on April 28.
Salman Khan appeals to his fans to book tickets for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 'Thr is nothing better than work so chill mat karo. Kaam karo, 4 days to kkbkkj, mehnat nai karogay toh family ko family film kaise dikhaogay. Advance khul gaya khareed ke band kardo.'
Amyra Dastur shares a beautiful picture from Goa and writes, 'Leave nothing but footprints, Take nothing but pictures, Kill nothing but time.'
Karisma Kapoor chills with a cuppa of coffee.
Divyanka Tripathi feels 'undeniable, irresistible love' in this traditional outfit.