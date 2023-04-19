News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Shah Rukh's Gorgeous Family

Meet Shah Rukh's Gorgeous Family

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 19, 2023 09:24 IST
Samantha meets Varun in England... Trisha gives her heart... Salman has a request...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Gauri Khan promotes her coffee-table book My Life In Design, sharing a picture perfect moment from her home.

The men -- husband Shah Rukh Khan, and sons Aryan and AbRam -- twin in leather jackets, white tee and jeans while Gauri and daughter Suhana pick different versions of monochrome.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

With Shaakuntalam behind her,Samantha moves on to her spy thriller Web series Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The actors meet up up with Director duo Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Writer Sita Menon in England.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Who's keeping Disha Patani busy on the phone?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan gives her heart to fans in Coimbatore, as she promotes Ponniyin Selvan 2, which releases on April 28.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan appeals to his fans to book tickets for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 'Thr is nothing better than work so chill mat karo. Kaam karo, 4 days to kkbkkj, mehnat nai karogay toh family ko family film kaise dikhaogay. Advance khul gaya khareed ke band kardo.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur shares a beautiful picture from Goa and writes, 'Leave nothing but footprints, Take nothing but pictures, Kill nothing but time.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor chills with a cuppa of coffee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divanyka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi feels 'undeniable, irresistible love' in this traditional outfit.

Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras
Sunny Leone: 'My life has been stormy'
EXCLUSIVE! Wasim Akram On His Movie Debut
'Atiq's murder could have been remote-controlled'
PIX: Real Madrid ease past Chelsea; Milan in semis
Where Will You Invest This Year?
'May your face bear haasyam forever'
