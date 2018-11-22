rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why was Saif partying with Chitrangada, Nushrat...

Why was Saif partying with Chitrangada, Nushrat...

November 22, 2018 14:47 IST

Baazaar isn't a box office success, so what were its stars and producers celebrating?

Gauravv K Chawla's Baazaar didn't set the box office afire, but that didn't stop its producers from hosting a success party.

 

Chitrangada Singh, as elegant as ever.

 

Why does Saif Ali Khan look so grim?

 

Rohan Mehra doesn't seem to have recovered from the reviews.

 

But Gauravv K Chawla seems pleased with the response for his film.

 

Baazaar, Producers Madhu G Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani.

 

Ekta Kapoor and Ajay Kapoor who co-produced Baazaar.

 

Nushrat Bharucha.

 

Milap Zaveri who made Satyamev Jayate for Nikkhil Advani's company.

 

Kumar Mangat and son Abhishek Pathak.

 

Mustan and Abbas Burmawalla.

 

Sheeba and husband Akashdeep Sabir.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
Tags: Baazaar, Nikkhil Advani, Gauravv K Chawla, Chitrangada Singh, Saif Ali Khan
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use