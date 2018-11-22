Why was Saif partying with Chitrangada, Nushrat...

Baazaar isn't a box office success, so what were its stars and producers celebrating?
Gauravv K Chawla's Baazaar didn't set the box office afire, but that didn't stop its producers from hosting a success party.
Chitrangada Singh, as elegant as ever.
Why does Saif Ali Khan look so grim?
Rohan Mehra doesn't seem to have recovered from the reviews.
But Gauravv K Chawla seems pleased with the response for his film.
Baazaar, Producers Madhu G Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani.
Ekta Kapoor and Ajay Kapoor who co-produced Baazaar.
Nushrat Bharucha.
Milap Zaveri who made Satyamev Jayate for Nikkhil Advani's company.
Kumar Mangat and son Abhishek Pathak.
Mustan and Abbas Burmawalla.
Sheeba and husband Akashdeep Sabir.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
