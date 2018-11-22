Why was Saif partying with Chitrangada, Nushrat...

November 22, 2018 14:47 IST

Baazaar isn't a box office success, so what were its stars and producers celebrating?

Gauravv K Chawla's Baazaar didn't set the box office afire, but that didn't stop its producers from hosting a success party.

Chitrangada Singh, as elegant as ever.

Why does Saif Ali Khan look so grim?

Rohan Mehra doesn't seem to have recovered from the reviews.

But Gauravv K Chawla seems pleased with the response for his film.

Baazaar, Producers Madhu G Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani.

Ekta Kapoor and Ajay Kapoor who co-produced Baazaar.

Nushrat Bharucha.

Milap Zaveri who made Satyamev Jayate for Nikkhil Advani's company.

Kumar Mangat and son Abhishek Pathak.

Mustan and Abbas Burmawalla.

Sheeba and husband Akashdeep Sabir.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar