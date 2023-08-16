News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Is Rana Apologising To Sonam?

Why Is Rana Apologising To Sonam?

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 16, 2023 13:11 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rana Daggubati/Instagram

Rana Daggubati is sorry about his recent comments on Sonam Kapoor.

He penned down an apology on X, formerly known as Twitter: 'I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted.

'I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding.'

 

The kerfuffle occurred at a recent promotional event for Dulquer Salmaan's new film King Of Kotha in Hyderabad, which Rana attended .

Referring to Dulquer's 2019 Bollywood film, The Zoya Factor, where he starred opposite Sonam, Pinkvilla quotes Rana to have said, 'While he (Dulquer) was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband.'

'Her lack of focus affected the shots' quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment.'

REDIFF MOVIES
