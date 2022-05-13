News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Is Kangana Thanking Salman?

Why Is Kangana Thanking Salman?

By Rediff Movies
May 13, 2022 15:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images to find out the stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Thursday.

 

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut looks red hot at the promotions of her next film, Dhaakad, in New Delhi.
Directed by Razneesh Ghai, it will release on May 20.
Photograph: Kamal Sing/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kangana seems to have found a friend in Salman Khan!
Bhai recently wished the Dhaakad team luck and Kangana was quick to reply: 'Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold…I will never say again that I am alone in this industry…thank you from entire Dhaakad team.'
Incidentally, she was invited to his Eid party earlier this month.
Photograph: Kamal Sing/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani took Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Ahmedabad, where they indulged in a mouth-watering Gujarati thaali.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh, at the airport.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: While Pooja Hegde heads for her Pilates classes...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: ...It's dance class time for Amyra Dastur.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sophie Choudry shows some love.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: With Gangubai Kathiawadi behind him, Shantanu Maheshwari promotes his new love ballad, Tutt Gaya, with Ashnoor Kaur.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan promotes Ganesh Acharya's dance film, Dehati Disco.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
