Why Is Kangana Thanking Salman?

IMAGE: Kangana seems to have found a friend in Salman Khan!

Bhai recently wished the Dhaakad team luck and Kangana was quick to reply: 'Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold…I will never say again that I am alone in this industry…thank you from entire Dhaakad team.'

Incidentally, she was invited to his Eid party earlier this month.

Photograph: Kamal Sing/PTI Photo