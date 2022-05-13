News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why is Huma CHEERING For Sonakshi?

Why is Huma CHEERING For Sonakshi?

By Rediff Movies
May 13, 2022 13:48 IST
Sonakshi Sinha proved there is more to her than just acting, when she turned entrepreneur recently.

The Dabangg actress, who loves to tease her fans, has launched a nail brand, called SOEZI.

Her gal pals from the film industry attended the launch.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi wears the colours of the rainbow to the launch.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Patralekhaa is summer-ready.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Hostess Sonakshi Sinha matches her nails with her shoes.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sonakshi's brother, Luv Sinha.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Anshula Kapoor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Zoa Morani.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Playback singer Shalmali Kholgade has unusual taste in sunglasses.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Iulia Vantur.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
X

 

Rediff Movies
