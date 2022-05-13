Why is Huma CHEERING For Sonakshi?

Sonakshi Sinha proved there is more to her than just acting, when she turned entrepreneur recently.

The Dabangg actress, who loves to tease her fans, has launched a nail brand, called SOEZI.

Her gal pals from the film industry attended the launch.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi wears the colours of the rainbow to the launch.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Patralekhaa is summer-ready.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Hostess Sonakshi Sinha matches her nails with her shoes.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sonakshi's brother, Luv Sinha.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Anshula Kapoor.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Zoa Morani.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Playback singer Shalmali Kholgade has unusual taste in sunglasses.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Iulia Vantur.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar