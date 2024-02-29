Why Arjun's Career Comes Full Circle

'I got a lot of love by playing characters that were negative early in my career.'

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor's look in Singham Again. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor, who will play a villain in Singham Again, expressed gratitude to Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for believing in his capability to essay negative roles.

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade.

'I started my career in the industry by playing characters with negative shades like Ishaqzaade, Aurungzeb and after all these years, here I'm, playing a villain in Singham Again!' Arjun says in a statement.

'While Aditya Chopra saw it in me to play characters that are flawed, now I'm thankful to Rohit Shetty for having the belief that I could play an out-and-out villain in his ambitious and much-loved Cop Universe film. Rohit Shetty instilled faith in me and has been a guide at every step of the way.

'Both these people have been true mentors in my film career and I'm grateful that a hit-machine film-maker like Rohit Shetty believes that I could surprise people by playing a villain in Singham Again,' Arjun added.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

'I have always wanted to experiment on screen and give audiences something different to look at. So, playing an arch-enemy of the cops in Singham Again was a thrilling opportunity for me,' he said.

'It feels like a full circle in my career when I'm on the sets of Singham Again. I got a lot of love by playing characters that were negative early in my career and I wish to get the same and more with Singham Again.'

Singham Again is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. Singham released in 2011, followed by Singham Returns in 2014.

Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August, coinciding with Independence Day.