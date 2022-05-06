Who is Kareena Partying With?

Do the Kapoor girls ever need a reason to party?

Karisma Kapoor hosted a dinner at her home, and Manish Malhotra doubled up as photographer for the event.

Please click on the images for a look at the guests at Lolo's home.

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves her makeup at home for a night out with her big sister.

IMAGE: Bebo shares a ride with BFF Amrita Arora.

IMAGE: Malaika Arora, glamorous as usual.

IMAGE: Karan Johar, who turns 50 on May 25, arrives in, what else, designer wear.

IMAGE: Make-up artist Mallika Bhat.

IMAGE: Sanjay Kapoor.

IMAGE: Sanjay and the missus, Maheep Kapoor.

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra posts a picture with Karisma and Kareena and asks, 'The best way to end a long day at work is to spend time with your close friends. Do you spend time with friends?'

IMAGE: Earlier in the day, Karan and Maheep had launched their new store, Tyaani Fine Jewellery, which will house jewellery designed by KJo.

IMAGE: Malaika and Amrita, with Manish.

In the background, one can see Karisma with her daughter Samaira and Sanjay Kapoor.

IMAGE: Manish takes a selfie with Karisma and Sanjay.

IMAGE: And Maheep too.

