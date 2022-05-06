News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who is Kareena Partying With?

Who is Kareena Partying With?

By Rediff Movies
May 06, 2022 16:24 IST
Do the Kapoor girls ever need a reason to party?

Karisma Kapoor hosted a dinner at her home, and Manish Malhotra doubled up as photographer for the event.

Please click on the images for a look at the guests at Lolo's home.

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves her makeup at home for a night out with her big sister.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Bebo shares a ride with BFF Amrita Arora.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Malaika Arora, glamorous as usual.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Karan Johar, who turns 50 on May 25, arrives in, what else, designer wear.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Make-up artist Mallika Bhat.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sanjay Kapoor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sanjay and the missus, Maheep Kapoor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra posts a picture with Karisma and Kareena and asks, 'The best way to end a long day at work is to spend time with your close friends. Do you spend time with friends?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Earlier in the day, Karan and Maheep had launched their new store, Tyaani Fine Jewellery, which will house jewellery designed by KJo.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Malaika and Amrita, with Manish.
In the background, one can see Karisma with her daughter Samaira and Sanjay Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Manish takes a selfie with Karisma and Sanjay.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And Maheep too.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Is Jaideep Ahlawat India's Finest Actor?
Huma Parties With Kartik, Sonakshi
TOURING Rajasthan Through Bollywood's Eyes
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
