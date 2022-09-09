When Suresh Gopi Met The Queen

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Gopi/Instagram

Like the late dance maestro Astad Deboo and movie star Kamal Haasan, Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi also met Queen Elizabeth II in 2017.

The queen had hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to launch the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 with then finance minister Arun Jaitley representing the Indian government.

Cricket legend Kapil Dev, singer-actor Gurdas Mann, fashion designers Manish Arora and Manish Malhotra and sitarist Anoushka Shankar were some of the other guests at the event.

On hearing about the queen's passing on Thursday, Gopi shared the picture of his encounter with the British monarch and noted, 'Saddened to hear about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I had the great honor of meeting her back in 2017 at Buckingham Palace. Rest in peace Your Majesty.'