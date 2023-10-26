When Madhuri Partied With Sanjay Dutt

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene with Subhash Ghai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sriram Nene/Instagram

A month after Khalnayak turned 30, its cast reunited yet again for the wedding anniversary of its Director Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta.

Madhuri Dixit may have skipped the August reunion, but she made sure to turn up at her mentor's party.

Her husband Dr Sriram Nene posts some pictures.

IMAGE: Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Subhash Ghai, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff and Sriram Nene. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sriram Nene/Instagram

Madhuri and Sriram can be seen with Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and Subhash Ghai.

Mads had paired up with Sanjay once again in 2019's Kalank after showing off their sizzling chemistry on screen and stories of it, off screen.

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit and her husband Sriram Nene with Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sriram Nene/Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Sriram writes, 'It's the company that makes the evening A very happy wedding anniversary to @subhashghai1 #MuktaGhai and to @muktaartsltd.'

Did you know Eddie Murphy had been approached to play Sanjay Dutt's role? Subhash Ghai tells us the story here.

IMAGE: Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene. Photograph: Kind courtesy Subhash Ghai/Twitter

Subhash Ghai shares, 'I was touched last night to see my favourite friends n actors of mukta arts at my home to wish us our marriage anniversary and 45th anniversary of mukta arts n joined the fun Had a lovely time together.'

IMAGE: Subhash Ghai, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene enjoy a meal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sriram Nene/Instagram

Khalnayak was among the biggest hits of the 1990s, and has since gained cult status.

The song Choli Ke Peeche became a huge hit, and benefitted its singer Ila Arun greatly.

At the 39th Filmfare Awards, Khalnayak received 11 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director (Ghai), Best Actor (Dutt), Best Actress (Dixit), and Best Supporting Actor (Shroff), and won two awards - Best Female Playback Singer (Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun) and Best Choreography (Saroj Khan) for the song Choli Ke Peeche.