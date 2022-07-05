When Karan, Ranbir, Ayan Were Stumped...

'Shah Rukh's friends couldn't tell who was the real and who was the screen Nambi Narayanan.'

IMAGE: R Madhavan, Ayan Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Dr S Nambi Narayanan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar. Photograph: Team Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram.com

A picture showing the real and reel Nambi Narayanan posing with the Brahmastra team has gone viral.

R Madhavan, who directed Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and played the ISRO scientist falsely accused of spying, sheds light on the photograph.

"This was the day we were shooting Shah Rukh Khan's interview with Nambi Narayanan Sir when the Brahmastra team, who were shooting nearby, suddenly dropped in to meet Shah Rukh," Madhavan tells Subhash K Jha.

"We were pleasantly surprised."

The Brahmastra team had a bigger surprise in store.

Laughs Madhavan, "I was on the set fully in character as Nambi Sir.

"Shah Rukh's friends couldn't tell who was the real and who was the screen Nambi Narayanan."

Madhavan says that moment was a turning point for him.

"I knew at that moment that I had pulled off the role, that I was convincing as Nambi Sir."

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan's contribution to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Madhavan says, "He was an absolute delight to work with.

"He brought so much to the story without even once letting us know we were working with THE Shah Rukh Khan."

Madhavan is so far happy with the response to his film.

"We wanted Nambi Sir's story to reach out to the people out there. We've succeeded in that."

