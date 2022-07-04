'What's the problem showing him as a Hindu?'

IMAGE: R Madhavan as Dr S Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

After the well-known movie critic Anupama Chopra, in her review of Ranganathan Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, noted, 'The screenplay repeatedly underlines his patriotism and also leans pointedly into his religion... Our first visual of Narayanan is in the puja room at his home... At crucial moments, he prays... Narayanan is a true-blue Hindu patriot', Madhavan, who played ISRO scientist Dr S Nambi Narayanan in the film, which he also directed, had tweeted this:

'This is who Nambi sir is .. I am totally okay if you did not like or hated the film and I will take it in the chin..but why this?? Come on - we are way Better than this. Regretful.'

Madhavan later deleted his tweet.

Why did he delete his tweet?

"I really don't want into a slinging match with any critic over their opinion," Madhavan tells Subhash K Jha.

"She's welcome to comment on the film in any way she thinks suitable. But to hit out at the film for showing our hero in the puja room and being a practicing Hindu is too ridiculous to comment on," Madhavan added.

"Nambi Sir is a God-fearing devout man. If he is shown in his puja room, what is the problem with that?" the actor-director asks.

"I am still trying to understand what the problem is," says a puzzled Madhavan.

