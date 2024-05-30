News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's The Problem With Jee Le Zara?

What's The Problem With Jee Le Zara?

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 30, 2024 11:28 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Here is the truth about Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara: The project is very much on and with the same cast. But not anytime in the near future.

A source very close to Farhan reveals, "Farhan is very much committed to the project and to making the film only with the handpicked cast of Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The cast remains. Their dates are being coordinated. Farhan will make Jee Le Zara after he gets into Don 3."

 

The problem with Jee Le Zara is the male cast.

"Farhan wants three A-list leading men for the male parts, not the usual suspects who are brought on board routinely for films that have author-backed roles for the women," the source reveals.

Male A-listers in Bollywood shy away from films featuring women at the forefront. Shah Rukh Khan had said no to Sanjay Bhansali's Padmaavat when it was titled Padmaavati.

The film Farhan is likely to direct next is Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

"Even that is delayed indefinitely," the source reveals, "as the script needs polishing."

SUBHASH K JHA
