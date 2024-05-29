Why Was Richa Upset With Bhansali?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha is basking in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar's success and expressed her gratitude by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes pictures.

Richa thanked the stylists, makeup artists and outfit designers who brought her character, Lajjo to life on screen.

'It's been a month since the premiere, surreal. Contrary to Lajjo's grief, I was always cracking up and happy on set!', Richa writes.

'Although my part probably was the smallest, the dates were spread out so it gave me the wonderful opportunity to work with a few brilliant hands for make up and hair.'

'Worked with @shaylinayak beautiful energy and work, @blendingiscardio for mirror scene and some sakal ban too, always efficient, ditto @harryrajput64 for mirror scene and cafe scene. Harry and I also do a lot of work together, we're creative buddies too… and the brilliant @tanujadabirmakeup for the song, #masoomdilhaimera @ramihalder and @ashisbogi who you may have scene plastered all over IG with BTS'.

'I am grateful that your hands beautified me. No matter what an actor claims, it takes a village... and then beautiful lighting and costumes and jewellery. So thank you'.

Did you know Richa wept because Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali took 101 takes while shooting the song Masoom Dil Hai Mera and would not stop.

Jayati Bhatia, who played Phatto in Heeramandi, told the Bollywood Now Web site, 'I heard of the famous 99 takes, and the only reason I'd heard about the incident was that my shoot was cancelled the next day. I asked why, and I was told, "Something major happened yesterday. Sir took 101 takes with Richa, he wouldn't stop. Woh ro rahi thi, badi pareshan thi, yeh thi, woh thi".'

In an interview with India Today magazine, Bhansali reflected on his experience with Richa, especially while shooting the song Masoom Dil Hai Mera.

'That was a special moment. But unka baith nahi raha tha (Her performance wasn't landing). She was trying, but I wasn't getting what I wanted. After a point, I got a little upset.

'I said, "You've rehearsed it, but it's still not falling in place, you're not getting the state of mind".

'I got a little angry, and she became upset as well... If you are taking too many takes, and I scold you, then you will feel the humiliation that the character was meant to show. When I was watching it, I thought, 'She's actually crying'. She held on to every beat. Till the last moment, she didn't let go of that anger and frustration.'

In her interview with Rediff.com, Richa called Bhansali a 'Glacier of creative energy'.

