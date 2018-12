What were Sara, Janhvi, Vaani, Diana doing together?

December 17, 2018 09:02 IST

Why was Stree star Shraddha Kapoor missing?

Producer Dinesh Vijan married Pratima Tanwar in Mumbai on Thursday, December 13.

The Stree co-producer hosted a pre-wedding bash on December 12 and a reception on Friday, December 14, attended by a good number of Bollywood celebs.

Sara Ali Khan, the flavour of the season.

Vaani Kapoor and Diana Penty.

Bhumi Pednekar with sister Shamiksha.

Parmita Tanwar and Dinesh Vijan.

Kirti Sanon.

Janhvi Kapoor arrived with a friend.

But Ishaan Khatter was close by :)))

Sanya Malhotra.

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Mouni Roy.

Aisha Sharma.

Can there be a Bollywood bash without Karan Johar present?

Vicky Kaushal.

Divya Khosla Kumar with husband Bhushan Kumar.

Kapil 'Juno' Chpora, Ahana Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha and Karthik Aaryan.

Bhavna Pandey and Chunky Pandey.

Imtiaz Ali.

Rajkummar Rao.

Patralekhaa, Luv Ranjan with a friend.

Zenobia Irani and Boman Irani with the newly weds.

Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Jackky Bhagnani.

Sriram Raghvan.

Mridula Tripathi with husband Pankaj Tripathi and daughter Aashi.

Anaita Shroff Adjania with husband Homi Adjania.

Stree Director Amar Kaushik with Kriti Sanon and a friend.

Photographs: Prdeep Bandekar