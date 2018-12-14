rediff.com

Kriti steals the show at wedding

December 14, 2018 10:46 IST

Congratulations to the couple!

Producer Dinesh Vijan married Pratima Tanwar in Mumbai on Thursday, December 13.

Dinesh hosted a pre-wedding bash on December 12. The reception will be held on Friday, December 14.

 

The couple.

 

Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in a floral sheer sari.

 

Nupur Sanon, Kriti's sister.

 

Aparshakti Khurrana and Varun Sharma.

 

 

Sriram Raghvan directed Badlapur for Dinesh.

 

Raveena Tandon with husband Anil Thadani.

 

Stree Director Amar Kaushik.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Tags: Dinesh Vijan, Stree Director Amar Kaushik, Anil Thadani, Raveena Tandon, Pratima Tanwar
 

