Kriti steals the show at wedding

Congratulations to the couple!
Producer Dinesh Vijan married Pratima Tanwar in Mumbai on Thursday, December 13.
Dinesh hosted a pre-wedding bash on December 12. The reception will be held on Friday, December 14.
The couple.
Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in a floral sheer sari.
Nupur Sanon, Kriti's sister.
Aparshakti Khurrana and Varun Sharma.
Sriram Raghvan directed Badlapur for Dinesh.
Raveena Tandon with husband Anil Thadani.
Stree Director Amar Kaushik.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
this
Comment
article