Superheroes, serial killers, spies. Sukanya Verma asks you to brace yourself for tons of action on OTT this long weekend.

She-Hulk: Attorney in Law

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

In a spanking new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jennifer Walters juggles between lawyer and superhero in shades that remind us of cousin Bruce Banner and yet feels a world different.

Heaven

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

The investigations behind the brutal murder of a cop's son acquires the air of a murky mystery in Unni Govindraj's directorial debut.

The Bad Guys

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Loosely based on Aaron Blabey's popular children's books, the animated comedy chronicles the adventures of animal outlaws turned new leaf.

Tamil Rockerz

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A Tamil Web series focusing on the infamous piracy gang threatening to release a hyped-up movie before it hits the screens even as cops are hot on their trail in this exciting cybercrime series on SonyLIV.

Orphan First Kill

Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Enjoyed the 2009 thriller Orphan?

Chances are you'll love its prequel even more as we learn the genesis of deadly Esther facing off against a mother committed to protecting her family whatever it takes.

The Northman

Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Director Robert Eggers adapts the Scandinavian legend of Amleth to showcase the intense star power of an all-star cast -- Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Bjork and Anya Taylor-Joy -- in an action-packed epic about a man avenging his father's murderer.

Operation Mincemeat

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Inspired by true events, Operation Mincemeat is a World War II espionage drama of British Intelligence outwitting German troops spearheaded by the ever solid Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen.

The Bear

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

A tragedy in the family compels a fine dining chef to move back home and run his family sandwich shop. The transition turns out tougher than expected as documented in its acclaimed eight-part series.

Between Two Dawns

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Turkish (with subtitles)

The uncomfortable facets of the employer-employee relationship draw attention in this tense tale of contemporary Turkey after a worker is seriously injured on the job.

Nikamma

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani play bhabhi-devar at loggerheads forced to join hands against a common enemy in Sabbir Khan's remake of the Telugu flick, Middle Class Abbayi.

Bairagee

Where to watch? Voot Select

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

A hot-tempered guy moves cities after his grandfather's passing, but in the latter's absence, anger management takes a backseat. Much action ensues.

Bad Sisters

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Bound by the untimely death of their parents, the Garvey sisters swear to protect each other through thick and thin in the deliciously dark series streaming on Apple TV.

Duranga

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

In this official remake of the much-loved Korean drama Flower of Evil, Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami play a married couple entangled in a serial killer mystery that hits closer home than one suspects and another lets on.