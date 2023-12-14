News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Life Is All About For Alaya

What Life Is All About For Alaya

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: December 14, 2023 09:44 IST
Sanjana promotes Kadak Singh... Parineeti shares throwback pic... Erica enjoys a view...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

'Life is all about balance, sometimes I'm photo 1 sometimes I'm photo 2,' says Alaya F.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

And this is Photo 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'Back to where we began! Here in #Kolkata with my #KadakSingh fam. Seeing #KizieBasu occupy such an irreplaceable place in your hearts has always felt magical, and now to witness you making #Sakshi your own is the cherry on the cake! Ami Taratari Phire Aschi,' says Sanjana Sanghi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra shares a picture from the Maldives and writes, 'Throwback but not way back just slightly back a tossback.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Guess where Sonal Chauhan is travelling to?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur is attending a wedding in Pune, and she shares her look from the mehendi ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes enjoys Munnar in Kerala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra gets stylish in Vadodara.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Angira Dhar shares a throwback pic from Mexico and writes, 'Got to go find Nemo .. just keep swimming.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

'It was a privilege and an honour to meet the Hon. Chief Minister of #Uttarakhand Shri. #PushkarDhamiji in his office in #Dehradun. Congratulated him and his team for successfully evacuating 41 workers from #Uttarakashi tunnel. And also spoke to him about the great possibilities the state #Uttarakand offers for shooting at various beautiful locations,' Anupam Kher tells us.

