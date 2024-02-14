News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Fighter Means To Hrithik-Deepika

What Fighter Means To Hrithik-Deepika

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
February 14, 2024 11:58 IST
IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.

It might have taken time, but Fighter has entered the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion).

And with that, it has set a few records.

This is Hrithik Roshan's third film in the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion).

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in Krrish 3.

The first was Krrish 3 in 2013. It earned Rs 244.92 crore (Rs 2.44 billion).

This was huge those days, and one waits to see that kind of craze again on the big screen.

 

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War.

Later, he scored a triple century with War (Rs 318 crore/Rs 3.18 billion) in 2019, after which the pandemic struck.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone in Fighter.

Deepika Padukone adds yet another film to her list of centuries.

IMAGE: Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Director Siddharth Anand. Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth Anand/Instagram

Director Siddharth Anand gets his third biggest grosser after Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore/Rs 5.43 billion) and War.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
