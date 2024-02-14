What Fighter Means To Hrithik-Deepika

It might have taken time, but Fighter has entered the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion).
And with that, it has set a few records.
This is Hrithik Roshan's third film in the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion).
The first was Krrish 3 in 2013. It earned Rs 244.92 crore (Rs 2.44 billion).
This was huge those days, and one waits to see that kind of craze again on the big screen.
Later, he scored a triple century with War (Rs 318 crore/Rs 3.18 billion) in 2019, after which the pandemic struck.
Deepika Padukone adds yet another film to her list of centuries.
Director Siddharth Anand gets his third biggest grosser after Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore/Rs 5.43 billion) and War.
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.