Rediff.com  » Movies » Victor Banerjee Gets A Stroke, Recovers

Victor Banerjee Gets A Stroke, Recovers

By SUBHASH K JHA
August 21, 2024 11:15 IST
IMAGE: Victor Banerjee in his 2023 film, Raktabeej.

"I got a minor stroke," Victor Banerjee tells Subhash K Jha.

"When I got your message, I was being discharged. Now, I am back home in Mussoorie. It was a minor stroke; I am walking, talking and breathing. Not jumping but that's it," he adds.

Victor was hospitalised for six days.

"This was my first time in the hospital, and I hope it is the last," he says.

"I put out a message in Hindi in the papers in Bengal. It said, 'I was on the way up. But because of bad weather in Mussoorie, my ticket was cancelled'."

"Now, I have to rest. My doctors have told me that I will not be on my feet for at least a month. My wife looked after me while I was hospital. I hope I will get to catch up on my reading though I am not as well read as people think.

"My erudite image is all an act. I've put on an act for so many years and people fell for it."

 

SUBHASH K JHA
