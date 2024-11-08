IMAGE: Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Web show Citadel: Honey Bunny has been trending since it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday.

Varun's naked scene in the first episode is being widely discussed among netizens.

A fan took to X and humorously stated that he felt bad about makers always wanting Varun to bare it all on-screen.

The X user wrote, '#CitadelHoneyBunny: 3 episodes dekhe abhi tak and maza aaraha ha. #VarunDhawan looks solid nailing it and #Samantha is also killing it Varun ke liye bura lagta ha bhai. Har director usko nanga dikhana chahta hai.'

This post caught Varun's attention and he hilariously reacted to it: 'Pura show mein mainly kapda hi paane hain maine woh bhi dekhlo #CitadelHoneyBunny. (I've worn clothes for most of the show, please watch the rest of Citadel: Honey Bunny).'