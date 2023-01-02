'The year when we laughed hard, cried quietly'

What was the last thought on Bollywood's mind when 2022 came to a close? And the first at the dawn of 2023?

Stars pens down their moods and resolutions for the New Year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt: Happy new new bringing in 2023 with the fullest heart .. comfiest pjs .. yummiest Chinese and loveliest people!!! chalo chalo readddyyy for the new year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor: Agar 2023 ka har din aaj ki tarah start ho, are you ???

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon: 1st Morning notes to self. Resolutions and a check out! Where what when and how to improve A whole of last week of food and masti and now back to the grind! Shape up! or Ship Out! Ps. Happy New Year Folks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde: Relaxed, happy and all things magical. 2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh: Ending the year .. with such a special beginning... Wishing you all have memories to cherish from the year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor: Trust the magic of new beginnings. Happy New Year everyone.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty: Welcome 2023 Bring it ON ..so the Adventure begins.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda: Year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some :) We need to celebrate everything :) cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves Have a great new year!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

Yash: Looking back, I can see how far I have come. Looking ahead I can see how far I need to go... Thank you all for an amazing year!! Here's wishing everyone a fabulous 2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F: Ended 2022 with good vibes, wholesome energy and lots of gratitude. Started 2023 with a new script, fresh energy and even more gratitude! Can’t wait for the year ahead! Onwards & Upwards.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar: Last sunset of ‘22, reflecting on what a year of growth and learning it has been. Here’s looking to 2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh: As I look BACK to the year 2022, im nothing but grateful. I’m grateful to my family, to my dear friends and above all to the Almighty, to encourage me and give me the strength and power to go through this difficult transformation.

As an actor we mould ourselves in various characters and take up challenges beyond our imagination.

When I gained weight for a role of mine, little did I know that it would be so difficult and challenging to lose it all again.

But I guess that is exactly what I needed, a challenge!! 2022 has been the year of me understanding the importance of health, family, love and relationships.

Some stood by me through this journey, some mocked me for being socially disconnected, some appreciated my efforts while some questioned my willpower.

But I thank my father, my mother, my beloved wife, my brother and my darling daughter for patiently dealing with me and my mood swings. I love you all the most.

More importantly I thank you , my audience, my fans, for whom I work tirelessly . You have stood by me all these years and it’s your love that has given me the strength to forge ahead . This is for you !! Welcome #2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rana Daggubati/Instagram

Rana Daggubati: Roll up the sleeves!! Look on and shine this New Year. Happy New Year lovely people!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

Sandeepa Dhar: Fall in love.

Maybe it doesn't have to be with someone. Fall in love with music, art, dancing in the dark, car rides at 1am, the glistening of the stars, the colors of the sun as it rises, the smell of flowers, the feeling of adrenaline that takes over your whole body and suffocates your lungs with joy, good friends who bring out your best, silence, noise, fall in love with the little things that make you feel most alive and find purpose.

Fall in love with life.

New year, New beginnings ! Cheers to the new year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey: Hello 2023, May all of us have more kindness, warmth, unbiased love, mutual respect, animal love and sympathy, compassion, resilience & passion amongst each other. Let’s work towards achieving our dreams, overcoming our illnesses and being plain…..HUMAN:)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala: The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written…Happy new year!!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram

Kamal Haasan: Defying certain constants is the precursor to inventions like flying !! TAKE OFF , It will be a #happynewyear!!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan: Happy new year lovely souls … wishing this year brings you all the magic you need and want !! Sending you all love for 2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kreethy Suresh/Instagram

Kreethy Suresh: Looking forward, 2023 Love to all.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt: Nothing like spending New Year with my little ones Happy New Year from our family to yours! Wishing you all good health, prosperity, and happiness in 2023!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar: Hey 2023… abundantly grateful for you… let all that doesn’t serve happiness leave me… and everything that does stay and multiply!

Let me be fearless to express myself always… let my heart be kind, honest and most of all patient and loving.

Let me dream big while living the dream.

Let me open my heart to all things new.

Let me always fight for things worth fighting for and graceful towards things that need to end.

Let me feel an abundance of health and strength in all forms.

Wishing Magic to all of us, with so much to go around, have an incredible and beautiful New Year. Love you, Love me.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar: With lessons and wonderful memories of 2022 in my heart.. Starting the new year with hope, love and positivity.. May 2023 be the year of love, health success and positivity for all .. Happy new year my insta family.