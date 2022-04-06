News
The SUPERFUN Bollywood QUIZ

The SUPERFUN Bollywood QUIZ

By SUKANYA VERMA
April 06, 2022 16:54 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's time to take a quiz break!

All you have to do is identify the Bollywood movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Bang Bang!
B. Dhoom 3
C. Baar Baar Dekho
  B. Dhoom 3
 
A. Bombay Talkies
B. Photograph
C. Haraamkhor
  C. Haraamkhor
 
A. Kaala Sona
B. Roti
C. Kudrat
  B. Roti
 
A. Qayamat: City Under Threat
B. Diljale
C. Son of Sardaar
  A. Qayamat: City Under Threat
 
A. Saaz
B. Dharavi
C. Aasman Se Gira
  A. Saaz
 
A. Bullett Raja
B. Eklavya: The Royal Guard
C. Dolly Ki Doli
  C. Dolly Ki Doli
 
A. Leader
B. Chhoti Si Mulaqat
C. Sangam
  C. Sangam
 
A. Hare Rama Hare Krishna
B. Do Chor
C. The Great Gambler
  B. Do Chor
 
A. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
B. Patiala House
C. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl
  A. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
 
A. Baar Baar Dekho
B. Ek Villain
C. Student of the Year
  B. Ek Villain
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
