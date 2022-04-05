News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What is Kal Penn SO EXCITED About?

What is Kal Penn SO EXCITED About?

By SUBHASH K JHA
April 05, 2022 19:24 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kal Penn/Instagram

Kal Penn, who recently released his memoir You Can't Be Serious, is now part of The Santa Clause series in Disney+.

The series stars Tim Allen as Santa and Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs Santa.

Kal will play a game inventor named Simon Choksi.

"I'm very excited about The Clauses. Who doesn't love a great Christmas series? he tells Subhash K Jha.

"It's a six-episode limited series for Disney+, based on the Santa Clause trilogy.

 

Shedding some light on his role, Kal says, "I play a motivated, single dad, sort of like a Jeff Bezos, whose life changes when he ends up at the North Pole. We don't have all the scripts yet, so that's all I really know so far."

Kal says he is looking forward to the experience.

"I am really excited about it. I grew up watching Christmas and holiday movies, and just produced Hot Mess Holiday, the Diwali-themed film that aired on Comedy Central India, so it's especially exciting to work on something that my nieces and nephews can enjoy."

SUBHASH K JHA
