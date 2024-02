Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor has always wowed us with her style choices.

Sonam stunned us all over again when she wore her mum Sunita Kapoor's 35-year-old sari.

'Wearing my mom's 35-year-old ghar chola. Thanks mama for lending me this sari and blouse, love raiding your closet...' Sonam posted on Instagram.

'Do you know what a ghar chola is and the significance of it? Would love to know your answers in the comment section,' Sonam added.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam became a mother herself in August 2022.