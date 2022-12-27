News
The Stars At Salman's Birthday Party!

By Rediff Movies
December 27, 2022 16:13 IST
After hosting an early birthday party for their daughter Ayat, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma threw a party for Salman Khan at their residence, bringing in his birthday on December 27.

 

Salman Khan makes a modest entry.

 

Flanked by his security team, Bhai cuts his birthday cake.

 

Has Salman ever been in a party where his bevy of beauties don't follow? Here's Ilulia Vantur.

 

The ageless Sangeeta Bijlani.

 

Sonakshi Sinha, who starred with Salman in her debut film, Dabangg.

 

Waluscha De Sousa.

 

Hosts Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma.

 

Genelia D'Souza arrives with husband Riteish Deshmukh.

Salman makes a special appearance in Riteish's directorial debut, Ved.

 

Pulkit Samrat arrives with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda.

 

 

Salman's Jai Ho co-star Tabu makes a surprise entry.

 

Pranutan was launched by Salman in his production, Notebook.

 

Zaheer Iqbal made his acting debut in Notebook too.

 

Pragya Jaiswal looks pretty in green.

 

Kartik Aaryan.

 

Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

 

Suneil Shetty.

 

Sajid Nadiadwala's son Subhan gets clicked with Bhagyashree's son, Abhimanyu Dassani.

 

Salman's nephew, Arhaan Khan.

 

Salman's bodyguard Shera with his son Abhir.

 

Politician Baba Siddiqui and his son Shehzeen.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
