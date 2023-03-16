News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Fun, Fun Filmi Quiz

The Fun, Fun Filmi Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 16, 2023 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Take a breather from the March heat with our cool, cool Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!
B. Chaahat
C. Anjaam
  A. Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!
 
A. Delhi 6
B. Mausam
C. Raanjhanaa
  C. Raanjhanaa
 
A. Shaadi Ke Side Effects
B. Go Goa Gone
C. Delhi Belly
  B. Go Goa Gone
 
A. Aarakshan
B. Tamasha
C. Love Aaj Kal
  B. Tamasha
 
A. Silsila
B. Umrao Jaan
C. Utsav
  A. Silsila
 
A. Teri Meri Kahaani
B. Zanjeer
C. Don 2
  C. Don 2
 
A. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
B. Ujda Chaman
C. Kaabil
  A. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
 
A. Welcome to New York
B. Force 2
C. Mission Mangal
  B. Force 2
 
A. Judgementall Hai Kya
B. Kambakkht Ishq
C. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
  A. Judgementall Hai Kya
 
A. Chashme Buddoor
B. Kissi Se Na Kehna
C. Hip Hip Hurray
  C. Hip Hip Hurray
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Yes, India Shone At The Oscars, But....
Yes, India Shone At The Oscars, But....
Deepika's 10 BEST International Looks
Deepika's 10 BEST International Looks
Bhumi Gyaan: How Women Can Get What...
Bhumi Gyaan: How Women Can Get What...
Uddhav asks SC to cancel Koshyari's floor test order
Uddhav asks SC to cancel Koshyari's floor test order
FIH Rankings: Indian men's hockey team jump two places
FIH Rankings: Indian men's hockey team jump two places
Sensex snaps 5-day losing streak on value-buying
Sensex snaps 5-day losing streak on value-buying
Recipe: Nadiya's Ragda Pattice
Recipe: Nadiya's Ragda Pattice

More like this

'Aamir's heart bleeds for people of India'

'Aamir's heart bleeds for people of India'

So, What Was It About Naatu Naatu?

So, What Was It About Naatu Naatu?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances