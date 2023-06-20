Why Aamir Re-Shot Aati Kya Khandala?

Jatin-Lalit's music in Vikram Bhatt's Ghulam, which turned 25 on June 19, is remembered to this day, especially the Aati Kya Khandala song featuring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Recalls Lalit to Subhash K Jha, "We had already worked on Vikram Bhatt's first directorial film Fareb which had tremendous music and again it was the same team, except that Ghulam had a huge star, Aamir."

"The music was done with a lot of effort by a huge musical team to see that no stone was left unturned to achieve success," Lalit recalls.

"For the song Jadoo Hai Tera Hi Jadoo I was a little stuck with two different briefs for the song."

"Aamir suggested that I try to make a beautiful love song like Pehla Nasha. Director Vikram Bhatt and Producer Mukesh Bhatt wanted it to be a rock song, pacy and energetic. They explained that there would be shots of the actors going fast on motorbikes and rock music would be ideal," Lalit remembers.

"I tried many times, but was myself not convinced and happy. Then I attempted to blend both the mood of a Pehla Nasha kind of piano soft-start, which would lead to a rhythm change to a rock song.

"It was, of course, easier said than done, but by God's grace when it got made, I was very very happy. So both parties were satisfied. Aamir liked the slow piano kind of start leading to the fast-paced rock idea. The song turned out very fresh and very different and was eventually loved by audiences."

The biggest hit of the film was, of course, Aati Kya Khandala.

"Aamir was taking us to the shooting in his car. Jatin, Vikram and me were in the car. On the way to Film City we were discussing what kind of a song it should be. Aamir, I remember during our journey, started to sing the song Sagar Jaisi Aankhon Wali.

"Aamir has a wonderful voice and all of us liked the way he was singing. I quickly suggested why don't we have Aamir sing a song. This excited everyone!! Aamir was probably surprised and wasn't saying anything.

"We spent the whole night at the set watching Aamir shoot. During the shoot, writer Nitin Raikwar came up with the idea of Aati Kya Khandala. He wrote it superbly, in a style which suited Aamir's language in the film."

Aamir being Aamir was wary of the singing opportunity.

Recalls Lalit, "Everybody was excited, but Aamir was very careful. He said we will secretly record this song and no one is to know about it. And if he didn't like it we will scrap the song and do something else.

"He was shooting all day till late in the evening. He said he would come late from the shoot and rehearse the song. We were excited and agreed to every condition that Aamir put forward.

"The song was composed and rehearsals began. Aamir was wonderful. The song, as we all know, came out very good. Aamir sang quickly with the kind of swag that Vikram had in mind!

"But very few people know that Aamir didn't like the way the song was shot. He scrapped the song's first shoot and they had to re-shoot the song, and this time it was mind blowing.

"The film and its music went on to be a stupendous hit and we were nominated for the Filmfare award for its score.

"What was wonderful was that Aamir was nominated as best SINGER!!

"This was such a happy feeling for all of us! It is a fact that this song became so popular that people started to google to know where this place Khandala was.

"And I heard they had to put the name on maps for people to know where Khandala was!"