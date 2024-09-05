News
Rediff.com  » Movies » That '90s Show Special Quiz

That '90s Show Special Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
September 05, 2024 09:10 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's time to get transported to your favourite decade with our '90s special fun and filmi quiz!

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below. Don’t forget to share your score.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Mohra
B. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
C. Taqdeerwala
 
 
A. Yes Boss
B. Ram Jaane
C. Oh Darling Yeh Hai India
 
 
A. English Babu Desi Mem
B. Takkar
C. Diljale
 
 
A. Vansh
B. Phool Aur Kaante
C. Tarazu
 
 
A. Jeet
B. Gopi Kishan
C. Ajay
 
 
A. Auzaar
B. Veergati
C. Bandhan
 
 
A. Aashiqui
B. Prem
C. Dastak
 
 
A. Police Aur Mujrim
B. Tirangaa
C. Betaaj Badshah
 
 
A. Dulaara
B. Jaan Se Pyaara
C. Aunty No 1
 
 
A. Narsimha
B. Himalay Putra
C. Chamatkar
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
