Rediff.com  » Movies » Take This COOL Bollywood Quiz!

Take This COOL Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
April 11, 2024 09:19 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Beat the heat with our cool, cool Bollywood quiz.

You know the drill, simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
B. Finding Fanny
C. Tamasha
  B. Finding Fanny
 
A. Jagga Jasoos
B. Tiger Zinda Hai
C. Zero
  A. Jagga Jasoos
 
A. Ajnabee
B. Aankhen
C. Zameen
  A. Ajnabee
 
A. Loafer
B. Deewana Mastana
C. Andaz
  A. Loafer
 
A. Black Mail
B. Guddi
C. Kahani Kismat Ki
  C. Kahani Kismat Ki
 
A. Silsila Hai Pyar Ka
B. Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya
C. Chal Mere Bhai
  B. Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya
 
A. Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge
B. Wake Up Sid
C. Break Ke Baad
  C. Break Ke Baad
 
A. Paathshaala
B. Dil Bole Hadippa
C. Chance Pe Dance
  B. Dil Bole Hadippa
 
A. Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai
B. Raaes
C. Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 1
  B. Raaes
 
A. Shehzada
B. Love Aaj Kal
C. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
  A. Shehzada
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
