Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with cancer

January 08, 2019 10:49 IST

'He is in full spirits as he proceeds to battle it,' says Hrithik.

After Irrfan Khan and Sonali Bendre, Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with cancer.

An hour ago, Hrithik Roshan revealed the sad news about his father suffering from cancer on his Instagram account.

Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago.

Hrithik shared a picture with his father, noting, 'Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it.'

'As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad', Hrithik wrote.