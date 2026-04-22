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Sunny Deol's Gabru Postponed Because...

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 12:14 IST

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Sunny Deol's highly anticipated action drama Gabru has been postponed from its May 8 release, as the team opts to reshoot action sequences.

Sunny Deol in Gabru

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Gabru.

Key Points

  • Sunny Deol's action drama Gabru has been postponed from its original May 8 release date.
  • The decision was made to reshoot action sequences, which were deemed 'somewhat dated' after Dhurandhar.
  • Deol aims for a 'raw and real' action style in Gabru with a commitment to 'zero FX'.
 

Sunny Deol's action drama Gabru, which was to hit theatres on May 8, will no longer do so.

Post Dhurandhar, some of the action sequences were seen to be somewhat dated.

The team decided to take a step back and shoot, shall we say, the new refurbished version of Sunny Deol's Gadar avatar.

In recent years, Sunny has mutated into a bigger action star than he once was. The larger-than-life image is now being given a revamp treatment.

According to sources, Sunny now aims for a more raw and real action.

"Let's put it this way. If Sunny is shown ripping off a water-pump from the ground, as he was shown doing in Gadar, he will make sure he can actually do so. Sunny hardly ever used special effects for his action. In Gabru it will be zero FX."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

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