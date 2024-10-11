'You Are Not Christ And I Am Not Gandhi'

Amitabh Bachchan: 'Success didn't affect me at all.'

Rajesh Khanna: 'I felt next to God!'

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna in Anand.

What would Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna talk about if they ever got together?

Dinesh Raheja, the then editor of Movie magazine, managed to bring the two titans together in 1990, which was 17 years after their last film together, Namak Haram.

It was a daunting task.

On D-Day, the photographer, the consulting editor and Dinesh were thrilled when it got off the ground.

But conversation between the two was stilted till white wine was ordered, which proved to be the ice-breaker.

In a rare spirit of camaraderie and forthrightness, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna unwound and exchanged notes on the highs and lows of superstardom, their mutual admiration for each other plus their relationships with wives and even the ultimate equalizer, death.

We celebrate the Big B's 82nd birthday on October 11 with these excerpts of a fascinating conversation.

It has been 17 years since you last came together, professionally or personally. Why did you not team up after the Hrishikesh Mukherji-directed Anand and Namak Haram?

Amitabh Bachchan: I think after Namak Haram, the only semblance of an offer was made by Goldiesaab (Vijay Anand) when he wanted to make Rajput (1982, it eventually starred Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna).

Rajesh Khanna: I wish we had done a third film also. It would have been a hat-trick.

Amitabh Bachchan: Yes, I agree. However, I think it was important for a person like Hrishida to come up with something, because -- with all due respect to Rajesh Khanna -- I think Hrishida really scripted stories which suited our personalities.

Rajesh Khanna: How did you feel when you became a superstar after Namak Haram and Deewar?

Amitabh Bachchan: It didn't affect me at all. I feel that my success was more dependent upon the script, director and co-stars.

I just happened to be there.

Rajesh Khanna: I felt next to God!

I still remember the exact moment when for the first time I became aware of how mind-blowing super-success can be.

It psyches you totally or you're not human.

It was just after Andaaz, at a lottery draw held at the Vidhan Sabha in Bangalore.

Amitabh Bachchan: We were working together, in fact, when you had gone there.

Rajesh Khanna: Yeah. One couldn't see anything but heads bobbing down the whole road. And there was just one echo of the voices 'Haaaaa...' You know, it was like a stadium in the times of the Romans.

I wept like a baby.

I am very surprised, Amit, that success and failure leave you untouched. Because later, when I started slipping, I hit the bottle.

I mean, I am not a superhuman being. You are not Jesus Christ and I am not Mahatma Gandhi. Haven't you experienced anything of this sort?

Amitabh Bachchan: No, I have been very pessimistic about myself, I must say. And it's really a wonder that I continued up to a certain point.

Perhaps, it is due to the grace of God, prayers of the people and my lucky stars.

Each day, I felt that this is the end, tomorrow is my last day, so I have never really looked at it as emotionally and as passionately as you, Rajesh Khanna.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna in Namak Haram.

Don't you recall the overwhelming response of the people to your illness in 1982 when you were fighting for your life in Breach Candy hospital?

Amitabh Bachchan: Of course, it affected me for a very long time. Jaya and I spent long hours trying to figure out how to return the immense love.

Rajesh Khanna: Naturally. Duaa mein jo baat hain woh dava mein kahan? I recall reading that when you were in hospital, your heart stopped beating for 30 seconds.

Amitabh Bachchan: Yeah, I had no pulse and there was no blood pressure...

Has the experience left you less afraid of death?

Amitabh Bachchan: When you gotta go, you gotta go.

Rajesh Khanna: I am not scared of death at all. If on my death bed, I am asked, I shall say that I have no regrets, I have had the best of everything.

So when death comes, I'll just smile.

I know that I have missed nothing, and if I am given this life again, I'll go through it exactly the same way.

Amitabh Bachchan: Oh, yes, I think the Lord has been far too kind.

I must admit that he gave me a lot of things at a very young age. But as for the adverse part, I wouldn't wish it even on an enemy.

Rajesh Khanna: A king dies a king! He might not have a following. He might be dying alone, lost in a desert but he will still be a king, whether on the throne or in exile.