'Shah Rukh Didn't Leave Set For 8 Hours'

'Shah Rukh looked fabulous and absolutely fit.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

From Amitabh Bachchan to Abhishek Bachchan, the substantially accomplished Shoojit Sircar has directed some of the biggest names in the motion picture business.

Shoojit can now add Shah Rukh Khan's name to the impressive list.

The director has just shot an ad with Shah Rukh and Shoojit is very happy.

Says the director, "Filming with SRK is always a pleasure. We had fun. He looked fabulous and absolutely fit. He didn't leave the set for almost eight hours. We shot it in one stretch."

"I told him I had the opportunity to release one of his coffee table books in Kolkata. He was very happy and we spoke about it."

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com