Samantha-Varun Step Out To Party

Samantha and Varun Dhawan got together to party and celebrate the success of their Web show, Citadel: Honey Bunny in Mumbai.

Samantha, looking stunning in a Krésha Bajaj jumpsuit, will collaborate with Raj and DK once again in the Web series, Rakht Brahmand.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal take a night off from baby duty to party.

Honey and Bunny share great chemistry in the spy thriller series. But look who's photo-bombing them!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha and Varun with Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and Writer Sita Menon.

"The three of us for a really long time were outsiders. We used to feel very different. But your work speaks for you. It's always a struggle to approach actors or celebrities. But at the end of the day, we are professionals. Once we get that awkwardness out of the way, we're all there to do our job," Sita tells Rediff.com.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Saqib Saleem plays KD, a pivotal character in the series, with Gulshan Devaiah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

One of the best things about Honey Bunny for Samantha was that she got to 'kick some ass' and that's all thanks to Action Director Yannick Ben.

Mrunal Thakur smiles for the camera.

Wamiqa Gabbi is all set to enter Raj and DK's world with Rakht Brahmand.

Nimrat Kaur.

Avneet Kaur.

Zarah S Khan.

Mahira Khan.

Abhishek Banerjee will be seen in Raj and DK's Gulkanda Tales.

Maniesh Paul.

Darshan Kumaar.

Jaideep Ahlawat.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com