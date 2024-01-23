News
Saif Undergoes Surgery; Shares Update

Saif Undergoes Surgery; Shares Update

Source: ANI
January 23, 2024 10:17 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan underwent tricep surgery for an injury he sustained while performing an action sequence for his latest film.

Sharing an update about his health, Saif said, 'This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern.'

 

Saif was last seen in Adipurush, in which he essayed the role of Ravan.

Next, he will be seen sharing screen space with NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Source: ANI
