Record-Breaking Start Predicted For Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to create mayhem in theatres this week.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Key Points Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release on March 19, with paid previews the day before.

Just the paid preview shows will bring in Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million).

All records are set to be broken for the film.

With no new releases, it was a dull weekend at the box office last week.

The Kerala Story 2 did some business as did the re-release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

But this is just the calm before the storm, as Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrives on Wednesday evening through paid preview shows.

Advance booking for the Ranveer Singh-starrer has started, and they indicate record footfalls for paid previews as well as on Thursday, when the film sees its full-fledged release. Everyone is looking forward to how Dhurandhar 2 will turn out to be, and whether it will match the mammoth expectations that everyone has from it.

Shows are already going houseful for the film across the country, and that too when all screens have been dedicated to just this movie.

Box office prediction for Dhurandhar

By the look of it, just the paid preview shows will bring in more than Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million), which is an unheard of number for a half day release.

On Thursday, shows start as early as 6 am, and there are midnight shows as well.

All records are set to be broken for the film.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff