Recognise These Stars?

Last updated on: May 12, 2025 13:28 IST

Bollywood stars got nostalgic on Mother's Day and shared childhood pictures with their moms.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

That's little Nushrratt Bharruccha with her mother Tasneem Bharucha.

'From the first day to now, it's a bond like none other! Thank you for being mine Happy Mother's Day Maa.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aaman Devgan/Instagram

Azaad Actor Aaman Devgan writes a note to his mum Neelam Devgan: 'One day is simply not enough to celebrate you, love you always, Mom!! Thank you for the strength, for the softness, for all the things you do without ever being asked. Happy Mother's Day today and everyday Mom!! You're the best.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt misses his mother Nargis, whose 44th death anniversary was on May 3.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukherji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji shares a childhood picture with mum Tanuja and writes, 'My strength, my pillar, my inspiration, my world. Happy Mother's Day, Mom I love you the most!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram

Sonu Sood shares a family portrait with parents Shakti and Saroj Sood and older sister Monika Sood and writes, 'Happy Mother's Day Mom. Life will never be the same without you. Stay Happy and here ever you are till we meet again mom.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Kusha Kapila shares a childhood picture with her mother Rita Kapila and writes, 'Always your baby. Happy Mother's day to the woman who is the inspiration behind 90 percent of my content. Thank you for making my life so colourful. What a gal you are, Rita!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

