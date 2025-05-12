Why Salman Thanked His Dad On Mother's Day

Bollywood celebrated Mother's Day with beautiful pictures of their mums on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan shares a picture with Salma Khan and Helen and thanks his father Salim Khan on Mother's Day: 'Thank u dad for the best mothers in the world. To the most beautiful women in my world. Happy Mother's Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak get mischievous as they pose with their mum Joyce.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares a picture of her mum Rajender Kaur and mother-in-law Puja Bhagnani and composes an ode to both:

'Happy Mother's Day to two incredible women. To my mom -- thank you for being my first home, my biggest support, and the strongest woman I know. Your love, patience, and sacrifices have shaped every part of who I am. I am endlessly grateful for you, today and always.

'To my mother-in-law -- thank you for raising the wonderful person I get to share my life with. Your kindness, warmth, and the way you welcomed me with open arms mean more than words can say.

'I'm so lucky to have not just one, but two amazing moms in my life. Happy Mother's Day, forever grateful, forever loving you both.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty celebrate Mother's Day with mom Sunanda Shetty.

Shamita writes, 'Happy Mother's Day Ma Thankyou for being the wind beneath my wings & for always pushing me out of my comfort zone ! Love you loads.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji sandwich their mum Tanuja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaya Prada/Instagram

'Happy Mother's Day "Maa" She is the only one who loves you in this fake world,' writes Jaya Prada, sharing a picture with her mother Neelavani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta writes a note to her mum Neelu: 'Happy Mothers day Ma. Love you to the moon & back! Muaah.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal, seen here with her mother Raveen Dugal, writes, 'My beautiful and spirited mother danced her way into her 70s a few months ago. Everyone turned up in theme ('Polka and Pearls' to mark the wonderful mix of grace and fun that so defines her).

'Her friends made the sweetest grandest entry -- identical clothes, bags, hats and dancing to ये काली काली आंखें. Everyone was just too sporting. I concluded that this generation is made of other stuff and that we are one hell of a dotty family. Happy Mother's Day Ma. You deserve the love that surrounds you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'Go meet your mum,' says Tisca Chopra sharing a picture with her mother Pammi Arora.

'Wherever you are and she is, spend some time, weave her face into the fabric of your soul.. because she is fading, slowly becoming less superwoman and more a dependant child .. help her with that online order, get her a new plant or take her to eat her favourite meal ..

'She isn't here forever, and she is pure love, the only absolutely unconditional one we will ever know Happy Mother's Day to all mothers, mothers in law and mothers to be.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar with her mother Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti shares her wedding picture with her mother.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Zeenat Aman with her mother Scinda Heinz, writes, 'Of all the bonds I've known, ours was the most meaningful. My mother didn't just tell me how to live -- she showed me, every single day. I watched, I learned, and I loved her for it. Being her daughter has truly been life's greatest blessing. Happy Mother's Day.'

