'If People Want To Scare Me, What Should I Do?'

IMAGE: Rajpal Yadav. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rajpal Naurang Yadav/Instagram

"We are all living under a threat these days," Rajpal Yadav tells Subhash K Jha.

Rajpalji, is it true you have received death threats?

Sir, this has come. I had informed both the Amboli police station (in Andheri, north west Mumbai) and cyber crime. After that I did not discuss this with anyone as it is not my place to say anything about it. I do not know anything about it.

Does it scare you?

Sir, who won't get scared when one's life and family's safety is threatened? Not all of are like Saif Ali Khan who fought back when his family was threatened.

I am an artist and I will keep trying in my art that every child, young or old in the whole world should be happy with our entertainment, I do not want to say anything more than this. Only those agencies are capable of shedding light on this.

Whatever information I got, I have told you. And Sir, I have not discussed this anywhere else.

IMAGE: Rajpal Yadav with his father.

I appreciate it, Rajpalji.

I wish I had more to tell. But beyond that one email I do not have any information.

Who sent it, what they want, why they chose me, I don't know.

We are all living under a threat these days. Whatever information I had, I have shared with you with great honesty. Sir, please take care and I am always accessible to you.

Your closing thoughts?

Sir, until the day I'm alive, I want to entertain people. You had once told me that the minute I come on screen the audience laughs.

Sir, iss se bada vardaan kya ho sakta hai? Bakhi, log agar mujhe darana chahte hain toh main kya karun? Logon ko jis mein khushi ho (What can be a bigger boon than this? If people want to scare me, then what should I do? Whatever makes people happy).

You also lost your father?

Sir, jab aafat aati hai toh kai baar ek saath aati hai (When trouble strikes, it often comes together).

