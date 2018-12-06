Priyanka, Nick touch down in Mumbai

December 06, 2018 14:54 IST

The Jonases -- or is it the Chonases -- are back in Mumbai.

After the Jodhpur weddings on December 1 and 2, followed by a capital reception on December 4, and a business launch on December 5, Priyanka and Nick arrived in Mumbai on December 6.

Priyanka was dressed in a black outfit and brown embroidered jacket, accompanied by henna hands, bridal red chooda, sindoor and mangalsutra.

Nick looked suave in a powder blue suit.

Priyanka and Nick will host a reception in Mumbai next week for her Bollywood friends.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar