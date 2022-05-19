News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Pratik Gandhi To Play Mahatma Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi To Play Mahatma Gandhi

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 19, 2022 10:38 IST
IMAGE: Historian Ramachandra Guha, centre, with actor Pratik Gandhi, right, and Applause Entertainment CEO Sameer Nair, left.

Gandhi Before India and Gandhi -- The Years That Changed The World, historian Ramachandra Guha's acclaimed books on the Mahatma, are headed for the OTT universe.

Applause Entertainment has acquired the rights to Dr Guha's Gandhi books and plans a multi-season series on the Mahatma's life to be shot in India, South Africa and England.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was educated as a lawyer in England and spent 21 years in South Africa from 1893 to 1914 before arriving in Bombay on January 9, 1915.

Pratik Gandhi has been signed to play his namesake.

 

'Ramachandra Guha is a historian and storyteller par excellence and we are honoured to adapt his classic books,' Applause CEO Sameer Nair stated.

'We couldn't think of anyone better than the incredibly talented Pratik Gandhi to bring alive the Mahatma,' Nair added.

'We believe that only a richly layered, multi-season drama series will do real justice to Gandhi and to all the great personalities that embed the proud and illustrious history of India's freedom struggle,' Nair explained, adding, 'This is a story of the birthing of modern India for a global audience.'

'Playing the Mahatma is very close to my heart ever since my theatre days,' says Pratik, 'and it is a huge honour to yet again essay the role of this legendary leader on screen.'

SUBHASH K JHA
