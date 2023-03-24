'Life was a canvas and Pradeep Sarkar painted with full intensity -- be it an ad film or a feature film.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Twitter

Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter on Friday morning to confirm Director Pradeep Sarkar's death.

Since then, film folk have taken to social media to mourn the late director.

Ajay Devgn: 'Dada' to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada.

Kajol: Dada, you will be missed. Your sense of humor, humility and all the work you put into your films will always be remembered RIP.

Nimrat Kaur: Had the great pleasure of being on his set a few times in my modeling days. His hearty laughter and relentless perfectionism will forever be etched in my heart. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. Rest on Dada…the heavens above are a happier place. #RIPPradeepSarkar.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: It was an early morning meeting with Dada. I was waiting eagerly in his office to brief him on an ad film we were making together.

While going through his books and his music collection, an apologetic voice said, 'i got busy listening to Rabindra Sangeet' and started speaking to me in Bengali.

It was Dada smiling. I smiled back not understanding a single word.

And then we discussed the Ad film in english mixed with hindi and Bengali. While going back he asked me whether I liked Rabindra Sangeet and I said yes.

Next day there was a whole set of CDs waiting for me in office with a note, 'Hope you enjoy the music. But don't be late for a meeting.'

We finished the film and years later I met him while reccying in Kolkota now as a director scouting the same location he was shooting. He remembered me and we had chai together and he spoke in Bengali. i understood a little bit of what he said.

He was very happy to see me directing now, wished me luck and asked whether I still hear Rabindra Sangeet. I said 'ji'.

Language did not matter and I left the location carrying a beautiful memory. Dear Dada, you will always bring smiles everywhere with your effervescent energy for art and music.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa: Good bye Dada...You will be missed .. Thank you for all the precious memories.. I have learnt so much from you. Love and respect always.

Abhishek Bachchan: Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada. Thank you for the love and for making me a small part of your life. Will miss you.

Tina Datta: Big loss to the entertainment industry. #PradeepSarkar a legend, who shall remain in our memories forever, with his phenomenal films. My first Bollywood venture was with Sir, I have goosebumps. A man with an incredible vision. Condolences to the family and friends. Om Shanti.

Rituparna Sengupta: RIP dada. Am one of the privileged ones who had an opportunity to work with you in two ad films...you have always made us proud ...you have left us too early.....My condolences to the entire family.

Rajeev Khandelwal: Pradeep Sarkar passed away but will continue to live with many of us: That I spent some time with him...that I got the opportunity to know him...that I knew I was close to him...that I knew he loved me too is enough for me to cherish his life.

When I crossed that line of professionalism and developed that emotional bond with him the only worry was his health.

Those innumerable lectures of trying to shake him from his complacency on the health front and those innumerable 'I know you love me' smiles on his face as the response.

My short lived journey with him will be large enough for me to miss him for life. If I could reach him, I would say...'Thank you Dada for giving me those moments. You will remain special, forever.'

Kunal Kohli: Shocked & Sad to hear about Dada Pradeep Sarkar. Really sweet man. Had lovely conversations about the cinema with him. RIP Dada. Here's a song from your film to celebrate you & your cinema.

Vivek Agnihotri: Lost another gem of a person. Pradeep Da was a truly creative person which reflected in his art as well his behaviour. You will live in our hearts with your art.

Atul Kasbekar: Pradeep Sarkar gave me some of my early significant breaks as a photographer when he worked as an art director at Contract Advtg, New Delhi For taking big chances on a newcomer I will be eternally grateful. Lovely man, immense talent RIP boss The movies will miss u.

Swanand Kirkire: Filmmaker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning. Rest in peace Dada your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works! Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna. Thank you for loving me and my words.

Onir: Waking up to another sad loss … too early … #RipPradeepSarkar

Anupam Kher: Deeply saddened to know about the sudden demise of #PradeepSarkar. Dada, apart from being brilliant was kind, gentle & had a great sense of humour! It was a learning experience to work with him in #LagaChunriMeinDaag. My heartfelt condolences to the family! Om Shanti!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi: No....this is unacceptable! You are gone too soon dada. I had to meet you...wanted to spend time with you and bhabhi. Its too sudden. All memories of you are gushing in. Your beaming smile, your positivity and your extreme dedication towards your craft. I won't be ready for this news for a long time. You have been my valued friend, mentor and well-wisher. If you are hearing my prayers you will know, you will be in my heart & remembered forever. PS: I am lucky I got to know you.

Raja Sen: Saddened to hear of the passing of Pradeep Sarkar. Distinctive filmmaker and a prolific ad-man, warmly cherished by all who worked with him. His first film, Parineeta, was all charm. RIP, Pradeep-Da.

Shubha Mudgal: Saddened by the news that Pradeep da is no more. Heartfelt condolences to his family and team members. Cannot forget the fun we had with him on the sets of Ab Ke Sawan and Seekho Na decades ago.

Siddhartha Basu: Very sad news. A visualiser par excellence & obsessive workaholic, Pradeep was an early creative collaborator, a gentle & generous friend with whom I worked on numerous projects from the mid 80s onwards. He will be missed.

Ashoke Pandit: Sad to know that well known brilliant filmmaker of our country #PradeepSarkar ji passes away. A great loss to the film Industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones.

Prasoon Joshi: Sad. Our beloved Pradeep da left us today. For him, life was a canvas and he painted with full intensity- be it an ad film or a feature film. No judgement just pure dedication. Prayers for this special and kind soul.