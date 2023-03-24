Parineeta Director Pradeep Sarkar Dead

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pradeep Sarkar/Instagram

Parineeta Director Pradeep Sarkar passed away early on Friday, his wife Panchali said. He was 67.

The director was admitted to the ICU at Lilavati hospital in Bandra, north west Mumbai, following a fever.

"He passed away between 3.10 am and 3.30 am at Lilavati hospital," his wife told PTI.

He had viral fever on March 22. After administering some medicines, his fever subsided, but not completely. So he was rushed to the hospital, she said.

"By the time we reached the hospital, his vitals started dropping. He was put on a ventilator in the ICU and was diagnosed with pneumonia. The infection attacked his lungs," she added.

"According to doctors, he had many comorbidities which weakened his immunity. His blood pressure was fluctuating. Since COVID-19 hit him in July 2022, he was quite weak," she said.

Sarkar made his directorial debut with Parineeta in 2005. Some of his other directorial ventures include Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007), Lafangey Parindey (2010), Mardaani (2014) and Helicopter Eela(2018).

Many film folk offered their condolences on social media.

Ajay Devgn posted: 'The news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise, 'Dada' to some of us, is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada.'

Film-maker Hansal Mehta shared a picture of the director on Twitter and wrote, 'Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP.'

Responding to Mehta's tweet, Manoj Bajpayee said he was shocked: 'Ohh! That's so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!'

Film-maker Kunal Kohli tweeted, 'Shocked and sad to hear about Dada Pradeep Sarkar. Really sweet man. Had lovely conversations about cinema with him. RIP Dada. Here's a song from your film to celebrate you and your cinema.'

Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote about his Lafangey Parindey director: 'DADA! Why? I'll miss you dada. Will always remember you as that child hearted, full of life man who taught me so much. Your creation Lafangey Parindey will always remain close to my heart. My prayers with the family.'

Sarkar started his career in the ad world before he became a director. A creative writer and maker of such ads like Cadburys (the one with the tag line: 'Pappu paas ho gaya'), Coke (where Aamir Khan plays a Bengali) and Horlicks.