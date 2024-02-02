Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Poonam Pandey/Instagram

Poonam Pandey succumbed to cervical cancer on Thursday night. She was 32.

The news of her death was revealed in an Instagram post shared on her official handle.

It read, 'This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.'

Her manager Parul Chawla has confirmed the news of the actor's demise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Poonam Pandey/Instagram

Poonam made her Bollywood debut with Nasha in 2013.

She skyrocketed to fame when she promised to strip if India won the cricket World Cup in 2011.

She was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality show, Lock Upp.