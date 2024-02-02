News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer

Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 02, 2024 12:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Poonam Pandey/Instagram

Poonam Pandey succumbed to cervical cancer on Thursday night. She was 32.

The news of her death was revealed in an Instagram post shared on her official handle.

It read, 'This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.'

Her manager Parul Chawla has confirmed the news of the actor's demise.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Poonam Pandey/Instagram

Poonam made her Bollywood debut with Nasha in 2013.

She skyrocketed to fame when she promised to strip if India won the cricket World Cup in 2011.

She was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality show, Lock Upp.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Poonam Pandey: I was never offered a porn film
Poonam Pandey: I was never offered a porn film
'I won't compare Poonam Pandey with Bipasha'
'I won't compare Poonam Pandey with Bipasha'
Poonam Pandey: I am a media-created sensation
Poonam Pandey: I am a media-created sensation
AAP says its leaders are under house arrest
AAP says its leaders are under house arrest
Go to high court: SC refuses relief to Hemant Soren
Go to high court: SC refuses relief to Hemant Soren
Recipe: Hitesh's Chicken Kofta Curry
Recipe: Hitesh's Chicken Kofta Curry
Carry On, Sonam Bajwa
Carry On, Sonam Bajwa

More like this

Poonam Pandey finally signs a second film

Poonam Pandey finally signs a second film

Porn case: Poonam Pandey gets protection from arrest

Porn case: Poonam Pandey gets protection from arrest

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances