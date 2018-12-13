PIX: Kapil weds Ginni

December 13, 2018 12:00 IST

Here comes Mrs and Mr Kapil Sharma!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma married longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath at The Great Cabbana, Jalandhar, on Wednesday, December 12.

Kapil posted a picture of Ginni and himself from the ceremony.

The bride looked beautiful in a red lehenga, which she paired with stunning jewellery. She completed the look with the bridal choora and kaleerein.

Kapil wore a green sherwani with thread work.

Before the wedding, Kapil hosted a Jagran in Amristsar while Ginni had an Akhand Path at her Jalandhar home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Sharma/Instagram

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the newlyweds.

Hina Khan: God bless you both. All the very best for this new journey and congratulations.

Sunil Grover: Wishing @KapilSharmaK9 and @ChatrathGinni a happy married life. May God give you happiness and togetherness always. Best wishes.

Richa Sharma: Congratulations to you both @KapilSharmaK9 bhai and @ChatrathGinni bhabhi may god bless you both with all the happiness of this world...wishing you both a very happyyy married life #KapilWedsGinni #KapilGinniKiShaadi

Saina Nehwal: Congratulations to both of u.

Abhishek Bachchan: Congratulations.

Kapil's colleagues Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur attended the wedding.

Ginni and Kapil have planned two wedding receptions. The first at the Radission Blu, Amritsar, on Friday, December 14 and another in Mumbai, tentatively on December 24, for friends and associates from the television and film industries.